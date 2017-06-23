Rear admiral to investigate fatal Navy collision off Japan

Journalists observed the damaged USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, one day after its collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off Japan. TOKYO>> A rear admiral has been named to head the U.S. Navy's investigation into a collision off Japan that took the lives of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

