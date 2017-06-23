Rear admiral to investigate fatal Nav...

Rear admiral to investigate fatal Navy collision off Japan

16 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Journalists observed the damaged USS Fitzgerald at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, one day after its collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off Japan. TOKYO>> A rear admiral has been named to head the U.S. Navy's investigation into a collision off Japan that took the lives of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

