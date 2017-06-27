Raw: U.S. Navy honors sailors killed in collision1:09

Raw: U.S. Navy honors sailors killed ...

U.S. Navy honors sailors killed in collision

Navy personnel formed an honor line in Yokosuka, Japan on Tuesday, as family and shipmates of the seven sailors killed in a collision were escorted to a memorial ceremony. The sailors died when a cargo ship crashed into their Navy destroyer.

Chicago, IL

