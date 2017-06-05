Quake simulators draw foreign tourists to disaster learning sites
Earthquake simulators have become tourist draws at disaster education centers nationwide, with a growing number of foreign visitors eager to learn about the hazards of life in a seismically active country. In April, at the Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Center run by the Tokyo Fire Department, some 30 high school students from Australia experienced a simulated level-7 quake - the highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale - similar to the March 2011 one that devastated the Tohoku region.
