Pullman Hotels & Resorts Plans Fall 2...

Pullman Hotels & Resorts Plans Fall 2018 Opening of Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Online

Pullman Tokyo Tamachi is being developed as part of the MSB Tamachi mixed-used complex and will open for the fall of 2018. Featuring 143 rooms, the contemporary designed hotel successfully connects the international style of Pullman with a delicate touch of Japanese art and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC