Princess Mako attends Bhutan flower exhibition as part of nine-day tour

Princess Mako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, attended the opening ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu on Sunday. The 25-year-old daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko is on a nine-day visit to Bhutan at the invitation of the Bhutanese government to attend the ceremony.

Chicago, IL

