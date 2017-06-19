PM scholarships send 10 on Japanese cultural immersion
Ten Japanese language students from Ara Institute of Canterbury will travel to Japan's ancient, mountainous region of Takachiho in January for a six week cultural intensive at Miyazaki University . The immersive language experience in the southern region of Japan was confirmed after Ara was successful in the latest Prime Minister's Scholarship for Asia announced on 12 June.
