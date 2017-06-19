PM scholarships send 10 on Japanese c...

PM scholarships send 10 on Japanese cultural immersion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Ten Japanese language students from Ara Institute of Canterbury will travel to Japan's ancient, mountainous region of Takachiho in January for a six week cultural intensive at Miyazaki University . The immersive language experience in the southern region of Japan was confirmed after Ara was successful in the latest Prime Minister's Scholarship for Asia announced on 12 June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Sun frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC