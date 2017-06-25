Patient groups applaud Mao Kobayashi'...

Patient groups applaud Mao Kobayashi's blog chronicling battle with breast cancer

Following the death Thursday of popular TV presenter Mao Kobayashi from breast cancer, patient groups praised the blog she started to chronicle her battle with the disease, saying it helped raise public awareness of it. Ikuko Nakazawa, a 65-year-old caretaker with a group of cancer patients in Tokyo's Koto Ward, praised Kobayashi's efforts.

