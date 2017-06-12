Panda gives birth in Japan five years after previous cub died
A female panda gave birth at a Tokyo zoo on Monday, zoo officials said, five years after her first cub was found dead just days after it was born. A female giant panda named Shin Shin which zoo officials say may be pregnant is seen through a window glass at Ueno Zoological Park in Tokyo, Japan May 19, 2017.
