Palace vows aid to Filipinos affected by ship collision in Japan

MALACANANG on Saturday said it will extend necessary assistance to Filipino crew members aboard a Philippine-flagged container ship that collided with United States Navy destroyer southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told state-run dzRB that the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is coordinating with the authorities of Japan and US to closely monitor the reports.

