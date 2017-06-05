New Game: Naruto: Ninja Council 3
The hit series currently airing on Cartoon Network is appearing for the first time on Nintendo DSa with NARUTO: Ninja Council 3! Following missions that are played out on the TV series, NARUTO: Ninja Council 3 delivers ninja action for 1-4 players. Battle your way to the top as Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke or many of the newly added characters using the DS stylus to master the ninja arts and complete assigned missions.
