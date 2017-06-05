New Game: Naruto: Ninja Council 3

New Game: Naruto: Ninja Council 3

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MobyGames

The hit series currently airing on Cartoon Network is appearing for the first time on Nintendo DSa with NARUTO: Ninja Council 3! Following missions that are played out on the TV series, NARUTO: Ninja Council 3 delivers ninja action for 1-4 players. Battle your way to the top as Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke or many of the newly added characters using the DS stylus to master the ninja arts and complete assigned missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC