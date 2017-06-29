New Game: Japanese Rail Sim 3D: Journ...

New Game: Japanese Rail Sim 3D: Journey In Suburbs #2

"Journey in Suburbs #2" brought to you from the popular "Japanese Rail Sim 3D" series, takes place in the "Kashima Rinkai Tetsudo" in Ibaraki.Most of the railway is elevated, and from the driver's cab you can see the expansive view of the Kanto Plain.Through the woods and into the tunnels, enjoy the peaceful scenery.However, with many steep slopes and curves, you will need technique to keep the schedule and drive through safely!You can drive a single line of 56.2kilometers from Mito station to Kashima Jingu station in the 6000 type DMP with its significant red body.

Chicago, IL

