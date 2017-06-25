New Courses Added to the Josh Bess Webinar SeriesBy Music Marcom - " 6/23/2017

New Courses Added to the Josh Bess We...

New Courses Added to the Josh Bess Webinar Series

Expert and Ableton Certified Trainer Josh Bess answers questions about his life and career in Japan, and he has more advice and tips for remixing and creating tracks. Josh answers questions focused on life as a full-time music creator in Japan, along with topics focused on music production with Ableton Live.

Chicago, IL

