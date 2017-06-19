Navy's collision investigation delays...

Navy's collision investigation delays Hawaii command change

Stars and Stripes

A Navy Region Hawaii change-of-command ceremony scheduled for Friday had to be postponed after the incoming commander, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, was selected to lead the investigation into the June 17 fatal collision of the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal.

Chicago, IL

