Move over Cronut: Molten cheese tarts, a Japanese dessert craze, coming to Orange County
A new local food brand is bringing cheese tarts, a Japanese dessert craze, to Union Market Tustin at The District later this summer. Popular in Japan, Malaysia and Australia, the tiny pastries are made with several kinds of cheese "set in a crisp shortcrust shell for a creamy, savory treat with just a touch of sweet," according to media reps for Union Market.
