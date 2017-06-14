"Momotaro," a Japanese World War II-e...

"Momotaro," a Japanese World War II-era propaganda animation film, finally gets a DVD release

Los Angeles Times

The first Japanese animated feature, the 1945 propaganda film "Momotaro: Sacred Sailors," is being released on DVD and video in the U.S. Although the occupation forces ordered the film destroyed after World War II, a copy somehow survived and has been restored. The film is noteworthy in a number of ways, especially its stereotypical images of Causcasians - the flip side of the racist depictions of the Japanese in American wartime cartoons.

Chicago, IL

