Mobike's overseas expansion heats up with operations in Japan

12 hrs ago

The mainland's bike-sharing pioneer looks to step up expansion in more overseas markets after its latest financing round raised US$600 million Urban bicycle-sharing service operator Mobike continues to push forward its ambitious international expansion by unveiling on Thursday a new subsidiary in Fukuoka, the fifth-largest city in Japan. The move comes a week after the mainland Chinese start-up raised more than US$600 million in its latest financing round, which was led by existing investor Tencent Holdings .

Chicago, IL

