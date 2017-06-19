Minshuku Urashima Muroto Kochi

Minshuku Urashima is a traditional minshuku located on the coast in Muroto City on the Muroto Peninsula. Minshuku Urashima is very popular with those walking the Shikoku Pilgrimage as it is situated at the base of the mountain on which temple 26, Kongochoji is located and just a few kilometers north of temple 25 Shinsoji.

