McDonald's Japanese Melon Ice Cream Float Is Green & Gorgeous

Hot off the heels of its perfectly pink Cherry Blossom Float, McDonald's Japan is offering up a new seasonal sip that's just as pretty...and it features a very traditional flavor, albeit with a modern McD's twist. PopSugar reports that Japanese McDonald's locations are offering up a brand-new ice cream float.

Chicago, IL

