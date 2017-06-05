Link About It: Airbnb + Go Hasegawa's...

Link About It: Airbnb + Go Hasegawa's Cedar House in Yoshino, Japan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cool Hunting

In Japan's Nara prefecture, the rural town of Yoshino now plays host to a community-run Cedar House, available on Airbnb. Designed by the accommodation service's studio and Tokyo-based architect Go Hasegawa, the building was constructed by local foresters, woodcutters and carpenters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC