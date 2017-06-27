Letter from Tokyo Station: Japan seri...

Letter from Tokyo Station: Japan serious about rail, AirAsia about China.

4 hrs ago

Something unexpected happened on my travels in Japan last week, the train service from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka ran three minutes late and you should have seen the look of consternation on passengers' faces and my Japanese friend said to me, 'So sorry, this is very unusual.' In Japan, it is a matter of pride and professionalism that trains run on time.

Chicago, IL

