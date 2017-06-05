Let's discuss the future of Japan's i...

Let's discuss the future of Japan's imperial family

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The planned engagement of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro, a 25-year-old commoner, has highlighted a critical question facing the Imperial family that is likely to spark public debate: Can the Imperial system survive without drastic reforms to its succession system? Most experts say no, and that major reforms will eventually be needed if Japan wants to retain the Imperial system. Article 1 of the Imperial House Law reads: "The Imperial Throne shall be succeeded to by a male offspring in the male line belonging to the Imperial Lineage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC