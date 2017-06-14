Lead detected in water at Navy elementary school in Japan
Water fixtures at the Navy's Ikego Elementary School in Japan have again registered high levels of lead, though officials say families thus far appear to be unaffected following voluntary blood testing. In 2014, 22 fixtures exceeded the EPA standard after initial testing.
