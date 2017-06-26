Karamba Security, Asgent and SCSK to ...

Karamba Security, Asgent and SCSK to Host Connected Car Security...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ANN ARBOR, Michigan, HOD HASHARON, Israel, and TOKYO, June 26, 2017 -- Karamba Security, a provider of cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, today announced it is partnering with Asgent, Inc., and Sumimoto's SCSK Corporation to host The Connected Car Security Seminar on Autonomous Security Products in Tokyo, Japan on July 3, from 1 - 4:35 p.m. JST. The seminar will explore the future of connected cars and the methodology behind security methods focusing on the electronic control unit of autonomous vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC