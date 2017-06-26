Karamba Security, Asgent and SCSK to Host Connected Car Security...

ANN ARBOR, Michigan, HOD HASHARON, Israel, and TOKYO, June 26, 2017 -- Karamba Security, a provider of cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, today announced it is partnering with Asgent, Inc., and Sumimoto's SCSK Corporation to host The Connected Car Security Seminar on Autonomous Security Products in Tokyo, Japan on July 3, from 1 - 4:35 p.m. JST. The seminar will explore the future of connected cars and the methodology behind security methods focusing on the electronic control unit of autonomous vehicles.

