Japan's upper house committee passes bill allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate

A committee of the upper house of Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to allow Japan's Emperor Akihito to step down and pass his duties over to Crown Prince Naruhito. The law designed specifically for Emperor Akihito is due to be enacted at an upper house plenary session this Friday, bringing Japan one step closer to its first imperial abdication in around 200 years.

