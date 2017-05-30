Japan's PM Abe eyes legacy with proposed change to pacifist constitution
Japan could hold its first referendum on revising its pacifist constitution next year, a historic step which if successful would cement Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's conservative legacy but risks splitting the public and worrying China and South Korea. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks after speaking on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile to reporters , at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC