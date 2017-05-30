Japan's PM Abe eyes legacy with proposed change to pacifist constitution

Japan could hold its first referendum on revising its pacifist constitution next year, a historic step which if successful would cement Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's conservative legacy but risks splitting the public and worrying China and South Korea. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks after speaking on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile to reporters , at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.