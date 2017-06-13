Japan's Kawasaki Bemoans Government Barriers to Weapons Exports

An executive at one of Japan's biggest defense companies has bemoaned government barriers to exporting military equipment, as changes to the law have failed to bring the bonus MAST defense convention in Chiba, near Tokyo, the company's senior manager for its naval ship sales department said the government needed to rethink its required processes. "Basically, it's impossible for us to just go out and sell things," Toshihide Takao said Monday.

