Japan's department stores see brisk foreign demand in May
A sales clerk helps customers at the Lotte Duty Free Shop in the Tokyu Plaza Ginza shopping complex in Tokyo. Purchases by foreign visitors at department stores in May jumped 42.8 percent from a year earlier to 19.3 billion, led by robust cosmetics demand.
