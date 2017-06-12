Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito visits Denmark
Japan's future sovereign, Crown Prince Naruhito, has started a five-day visit to Denmark after the Japanese parliament last week passed a law allowing his father, Emperor Akihito, to become the first monarch to abdicate in 200 years. Naruhito was welcomed Thursday at Copenhagen airport by Crown Prince Frederik, heir to throne of Denmark - one of the world's oldest monarchies - and his Australian-born wife Crown Princess Mary.
