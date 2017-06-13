Japan's Aging Sewers Highlight Resistance to Abe's Structural Reforms

Hidden beneath its streets, Japan's aging sewer pipes spotlight a challenge that has held back reforms Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to revitalise the world's third-biggest economy. Overhauling the country's infrastructure - roads, tunnels, ports and sewage plants, many of them built after 1970s when the construction boom started - is a looming burden on the government, whose deficit has already swollen to more than twice its GDP.

