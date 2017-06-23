Japanese warship takes Asian guests o...

Japanese warship takes Asian guests on cruise in defiance of China

Read more: The Star Online

Japan's largest warship steamed into the South China Sea this week in defiance of Chinese assertiveness, with Asian military guests on board to witness helicopters looping over the tropical waters and gunners blasting target buoys. China claims most of the energy-rich sea through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, much of it to and from Japanese ports.

Chicago, IL

