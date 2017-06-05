Japanese team develops snake-like rob...

Japanese team develops snake-like robot to help in disasters

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

A research team says it has developed a snake-like robot that can climb over debris and rubble by shooting a jet of air to lift its front end from the ground. It is the first snake-shaped robot in the world that can move with its front tip off the ground, according to the team, which includes members from Tohoku University in Sendai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC