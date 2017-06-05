Japanese team develops snake-like robot to help in disasters
A research team says it has developed a snake-like robot that can climb over debris and rubble by shooting a jet of air to lift its front end from the ground. It is the first snake-shaped robot in the world that can move with its front tip off the ground, according to the team, which includes members from Tohoku University in Sendai.
