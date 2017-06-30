Japanese food products to be presente...

Japanese food products to be presented in Baku

18 hrs ago

Baku will host an exhibition of Japanese food products for the first time, said Kazuyasu Ishida, the general manager of the Cross Border Club. Ishida announced about the presentation scheduled for October 27-28 while addressing a workshop for Japanese businessmen in Komatsu, Japan's Ishikawa prefecture.



