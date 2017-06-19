Japanese dancers take first, third prizes in prestigious Russian ballet competition

A male Japanese dancer took the top prize and his female compatriot grabbed third place in their respective senior divisions of an international ballet competition held Monday in Moscow, sources revealed prior to the official announcement of the results. At the XIII International Ballet Competition and Contest of Choreographers held at the famed Bolshoi Theatre, Koya Okawa, a 25-year-old native of Aomori Prefecture, earned first in the men's duet category, and Midori Terada, 24, from Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, won third prize for the women's duet division.

