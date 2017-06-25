Japan Wants Tourists, Except Those in...

Japan Wants Tourists, Except Those in Mario Costumes Driving Go-Karts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Wall Street Journal

A tourist boom is catering to a Western conception of Japanese culture, including tours that simulate a Nintendo video game Riding go-karts and dressed as Nintendo characters is a hot Japanese tourist attraction. Photo: Shiho Fukada for The Wall Street Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC