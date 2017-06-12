Japan to launch 3rd satellite in Aug ...

Japan to launch 3rd satellite in Aug to enhance GPS

IIA rocket, carrying a Michibiki 2 satellite, one of four satellites that will augment regional navigational systems, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Centre on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan, June 1, 2017. Japan will put into orbit a third satellite in August to enhance the precision of its global positioning system, the Japanese space agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said Thursday.



