Japan PM ally denies receiving secret donations from school at centre of scandal

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 19, 2017. Source: Reuters/Toru Hanai AN ALLY of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied on Thursday receiving secret political donations from an educational institution at the core of a scandal over suspected favouritism that has sliced Abe's support ratings ahead of a key local poll.

