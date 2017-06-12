Japan PM Abe's support slumps amid doubts about school scandal
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slumped more than 10 points to 44.9 percent in a public opinion poll published on Sunday, amid opposition party suspicions he used his influence unfairly to help a friend set up a business. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on reports of the launch of a North Korean missile to reporters , at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017.
