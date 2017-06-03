Japan naval ship, guided missile dest...

Japan naval ship, guided missile destroyer to arrive Sunday

Manila Bulletin

Capt. Lued L. Lincuna, director of the Naval Public Affairs Office, said the helicopter carrier JS Izumo and guided missile destroyer JS Sazanami from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Escort Flotilla will arrive for a goodwill visit to the Philippines at Port of Subic Bay, Olangapo City, Zambales. Lincuna said that starting at 9 a.m. a welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the JMSDF Escort Flotilla One at Port of Subic Bay, Olongapo after a customary meeting procedure with Philippine Navy designated vessel at the vicinity of Subic Bay.

Chicago, IL

