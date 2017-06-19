Japan missile defense drill aims to ease concern over North Korean threat

Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers hold a drill to mobilise their Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile unit in response to recent missiles launch by North Korea, at JSDF Asaka base in Asaka, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2017. Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers hold a drill to mobilise their Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile unit in response to recent missiles launch by North Korea, at JSDF Asaka base in Asaka, north of Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.