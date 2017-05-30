Japan in talks on return of Ainu remains held in Australia
Ainu performers perform a fork dance at the Ainu Museum in the town of Shiraoi in western Hokkaido. Japan has been in talks with Australia on repatriating the remains of Japan's indigenous people from Australia, where they were apparently shipped for research purposes.
