Japan Defense Minister Under Fire Before Key Tokyo Poll

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, its ratings slipping over suspicions of favoritism, has suffered a fresh embarrassment when his defense minister made politically sensitive remarks just days ahead of a key local election. Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, speaking on Tuesday at a rally for ruling Liberal Democratic Party candidates in Sunday's Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election, asked for voter support saying the request was from "the defense ministry, the Self-Defense Forces, the defense minister and the LDP".

