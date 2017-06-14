Japan Creates Samurai Armor For Cats And Dogs
It was only a matter of time, but a company in Fukuoka, Japan is now making samurai armor for pets to wear. The company, known as " Samurai Age ," also crafts made-in-Japan miniature armor for dolls and bottles of sake.
