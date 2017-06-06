Japan conducts simulation drill for N...

Japan conducts simulation drill for North Korea attack

Japan conducted a simulation exercise for its self-defense forces on Tuesday, to prepare the military for a possible North Korea missile strike. Disaster management agencies in Japan's Tottori Prefecture and Tokyo's self-defense forces conducted the drills, while simulating a North Korean ballistic missile drop on land, Kyodo news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

