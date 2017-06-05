Japan abdication in clear, but line of heirs thin
Japan's parliament on Friday, in passing a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the country's first monarch in 200 years to abdicate, put off a debate over how to tackle the shrinking royal population and whether to allow women to ascend the throne. Current succession rules allow only men from the paternal bloodline to ascend the 2,000-year-old Chrysanthemum Throne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC