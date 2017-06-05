Japan abdication in clear, but line of heirs thin

Japan's parliament on Friday, in passing a law allowing Emperor Akihito to become the country's first monarch in 200 years to abdicate, put off a debate over how to tackle the shrinking royal population and whether to allow women to ascend the throne. Current succession rules allow only men from the paternal bloodline to ascend the 2,000-year-old Chrysanthemum Throne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.