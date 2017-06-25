Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda in Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship in nearby waters earlier in the day, killing seven U.S. sailors. The site of a fatal collision between the two vessels off Japan's coast is notorious for congested sea traffic, particularly during the night when merchant ships are trying to reach Tokyo's port by daybreak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC