Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision

In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda in Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship in nearby waters earlier in the day, killing seven U.S. sailors. The site of a fatal collision between the two vessels off Japan's coast is notorious for congested sea traffic, particularly during the night when merchant ships are trying to reach Tokyo's port by daybreak.

