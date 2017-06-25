Investigators obtain data recorder in...

Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda in Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship in nearby waters earlier in the day, killing seven U.S. sailors. The site of a fatal collision between the two vessels off Japan's coast is notorious for congested sea traffic, particularly during the night when merchant ships are trying to reach Tokyo's port by daybreak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC