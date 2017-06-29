INC Research Grows Presence in Japan with Office Expansion and Relocation

INC Research Holdings, Inc. , a leading, global Phase I to IV contract research organization , today announced the expansion and relocation of its Tokyo, Japan office in support of the Company's long-term growth strategy both in Japan and across the Asia/Pacific region. In the last two and a half years, INC Research's operations in Tokyo rapidly outgrew the Company's existing offices due to a more than four-fold increase in headcount.

