INC Research Grows Presence in Japan with Office Expansion and Relocation
INC Research Holdings, Inc. , a leading, global Phase I to IV contract research organization , today announced the expansion and relocation of its Tokyo, Japan office in support of the Company's long-term growth strategy both in Japan and across the Asia/Pacific region. In the last two and a half years, INC Research's operations in Tokyo rapidly outgrew the Company's existing offices due to a more than four-fold increase in headcount.
