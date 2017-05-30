In its seventh year, Monkey Business ...

In its seventh year, Monkey Business seen creating hybrid space for Japanese, English literature

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The literary journal Monkey Business unveils its seventh annual issue this month, with a launch tour in Boston and New York, bringing innovative writing from Japan to a U.S. publishing landscape that has comparatively little space for translated literature. Founded in 2011 by editors Motoyuki Shibata and Ted Goossen, the magazine got its start as the English-language counterpart to Shibata's Japanese journal of the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC