Imprisoned Japanese Red Army founder Shigenobu holds out hope for revolution

The imprisoned founder of the Japanese Red Army admits her efforts to bring revolution to Japan in the 1970s and '80s ended in failure but she remains optimistic that public protest can check government moves to alter the pacifist Constitution. "I think Japanese people are even more apathetic about politics now than in the past and I do think the actions of myself and others have contributed to that," Fusako Shigenobu told The Japan Times in a letter from Hachioji Medical Prison, where she is currently incarcerated for her role as leader of a notorious militant Marxist group that carried out terrorist attacks at home and abroad.

