How Will Proposed Reforms to the Civi...

How Will Proposed Reforms to the Civil Code in Japan Impact Cross...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Kentaro Furuya is a guest author who practices in General Corporate, Litigation from Matsuo & Kosugi , a law firm based in Tokyo, Japan. Anyone forming contracts with Japanese businesses or consumers beware: The Civil Code in Japan is likely to face the largest reforms since it became effective in 1898.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC