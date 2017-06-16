How Japan's Bet on Asian Casino Boom May Play Out: QuickTake Q&A
Where, how many casinos, and who'll operate them will be decided after legislation is approved this year on rules for the new industry. Not before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nomura Securities and CLSA Ltd. expect the casino doors to swing open in 2023.
